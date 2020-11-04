If it passes the city council’s vote today, a citywide mask requirement similar to one that failed in August will take effect immediately for 90 days in West Plains.
The requirement could be suspended by the mayor, however, if Howell County’s 14-day COVID-19 test positivity rate drops below 5% for seven days in a row.
The West Plains City Council will meet in special session today at 4:30 p.m. in city hall for the second reading of a mask mandate ordinance. The first reading was made during a special session held Monday afternoon and was approved with a 4-1 vote.
Before discussing the mask ordinance, the council first start with a work session to tackle amendments to the city and utility budgets. City Clerk Mallory Snodgras estimates that part of the meeting will be about 30 minutes long.
During Monday’s meeting, City Administrator Tom Stehn gave a quick run-down of the minor changes made to the bill since it was made available on the city’s website and in city hall. Among them, public safety officers responding to an emergency are exempted from the requirement to wear a mask, which Stehn said will allow police officers not to worry about whether they are wearing their masks when responding to an emergency situation.
In addition, tickets given will be criminal citations handled by the municipal court, instead of civil citations as the previously read, he said. The maximum fine allowed by the ordinance is $100, and a ticket can be issued after attempts to elicit voluntary compliance and warnings have failed.
Commenting on the proposal, Mayor Jack Pahlmann, who previously voted against requiring masks, said he thinks the new ordinance is more fair to businesses in town, especially small businesses or office settings. He believed the policing of the original ordinance fell on the business owner.
Pahlmann then opened the floor to citizens in attendance, offering them an opportunity to speak on the issue, either for or against. Only two West Plains residents spoke, both in opposition.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Topliff, who also voted against the mandate in August, voiced his continued opposition, citing that the fine for individuals has been increased from $25 to $100.
“That means, now, that not wearing a paper mask is a greater sin than, let’s say, parking illegally which is $50 fine,” he said. “Or running a stop light — stop sign on a bus — with a chance of hitting a kid, that’s a $50 fine.”
Topliff also reiterated his previous objections to the ordinance, bringing up the difficulty of enforcing it, the potential for harm to businesses and questions on masks’ effectiveness in controlling the spread of disease.
Councilman Josh Cotter followed Topliff’s comments by giving background as to why the mask mandate had come up again and reiterated that the idea behind it is to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“When I wrote the first copy of this ordinance in July — the very end of July — I was motivated to do that because we had just lost our first citizen and we had just crossed 100 cases,” Cotter said. “Today, we have lost 40 of our citizens; one out of every 1,000 people in Howell County has now died from this.”
He cited the seven-day positivity test rate for Howell County was over 60%, much higher than the 5% target recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the same time frame. He also said the county is rapidly approaching 2,000 cases, which means that 1 in 20 county residents would have tested positive since the county’s first reported case on April 1.
As of the Howell County Health Department’s latest report, issued at 6 p.m. Monday, 1,831 cases have been confirmed in the county to date.
“At what point are we going to take the necessary steps?” he asked, underscoring his belief that it is time to take action.
At a Rotary Club luncheon last week, health department Administrator Chris Gilliam acknowledged the county’s seven-day positivity test is high, but also said the positivity test rate number can be misleading, since many of those being tested are symptomatic and thus more likely to test positive. He said that wider-scale testing would bring that number down, though still likely not to the recommended level.
Following Cotter’s comments, Councilman Johnny Murrell mentioned that the health department identifies cases by ZIP code, and that cases the health department says are from West Plains may live outside of town and the positivity test rate for residents inside city limits could be lower.
After discussion on the ordinance, it was put to a vote with Topliff casting the lone dissenting vote, and votes in favor cast by Cotter, Pahlmann, Murrell and Councilwoman Jessica Nease, who attended the meeting virtually.
Before the meeting adjourned, Murrell asked if more people would be allowed to speak before the second reading. Both Pahlmann and Cotter expressed their stance that would not be necessary, as members of the public have already had their voices heard through emails, phone calls and during the public hearing on the issue back in August.
According to city code, that the public is only allowed to address the council during meetings if they fill out a request to speak beforehand or are called upon by the presiding officer, Mayor Pahlmann.
Repetitive, irrelevant or abusive remarks from the public, or matters that either do not concern city business or over which the council has no control, may be closed off at any time by the mayor or by a majority vote of the council members present.
The rules addressing the conduct of city council meetings are found in Chapter 2 Article 2 of the city code.
Copies of the city charter, city code and the proposed mask mandate ordinance can be found on the city’s website www.westplains.net/governemnt/ or can be presented in person at the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane. For more information call 256-7176.
