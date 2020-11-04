Air Evac Lifeteam flight paramedic Todd Vanatter has earned his wings for the ninth time, an accomplishment 18 years in the making.
He recently reached the milestone of 2,000 patient flights and was presented a new set of wings to commemorate the event by Air Evac Lifeteam flight nurse Kandy Fuselier.
Each set marks a patient flight milestone, beginning at 50.
Vanatter is also a reserve officer with the West Plains Police Department, and followed in his father's footsteps. The elder Vanatter started his public service as a deputy when the family lived in Los Angeles, and was also a firefighter and paramedic, becoming the 44th licensed paramedic in the United States.
The family moved in 1978 to West Plains, and the younger Vanatter has worked in emergency medical services since 1994. He spent about nine years working for South Howell County Ambulance, Ozarks Medical Center and Mercy Hospital in Mtn. View and Winona.
In 2002, he became an Air Evac Lifeteam flight paramedic.
Asked what he likes best about his job, Vanatter replied, “Everything. The people, the work I do, the company I work for. Air Evac is a great company to work for, and I would say that to anyone.”
“We are blessed to have Todd,” said Air Evac Lifeteam Program Director John Niesen. “And we are thrilled to have his experience and leadership. It's pretty telling of his character that he's a reserve officer for the West Plains Police Department. Even when he's off duty, he's on duty.”
Air Evac Lifeteam was established in West Plains in 1985, making it one of the oldest air ambulance services in the U.S., with some of the most experienced crew members. The company now has bases in 15 midwestern and southern states.
Vanatter says the most satisfying part of his job is the potential to make a difference in a patient's life when they are at their worst because of serious illness or injury.
“We can make a change,” he observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.