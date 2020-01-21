The West Plains City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. at the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane. The council will approve the minutes from the December meeting and consideration of payroll for Dec. 20, Jan 3 and bills for Dec. 2019.
The council will also vote on four bills to become ordinances. These include a proposed ordinance to approve a new utility extension agreement for customers not inside city limits. Two proposed ordinances would deal with vehicle traffic in the city with one designed to repeal and replace Section 44-73, Duty to Keep Right of Chapter 44 of the city charter and another amending Section 44-470 on the the use of coasters, roller skates, motor-propelled scooters and similar devices on city side walks and roads.
The final ordinance to be read will allow an election to be held on April 7 for the purpose of deciding whether the City Charter shall be amended as recommended by the Charter Review Commission.
The council will take action on six bid items including new meters, new scoreboards, tables and table carts for the civic center, slurry pump for water treatment plant and redesigning, hosting and maintenance of the city’s website.
To end the meeting, City Administrator Tom Stehn will give his report, a report by Community Services Director Todd Shanks and safety report.
West Plains City Council meeting are normally held on the third Monday of the month. The next council meeting will be Feb. 18.
