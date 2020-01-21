The next session of Coffee and Conversation with Lori is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at the McDonald’s on Porter Wagoner Boulevard.
West Plains R-7 School District Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson will give updates on the 2020-2021 school district calendar, plus other district information including progress on construction and renovation efforts.
All who are interested in district happenings are invited to the informal meeting, which is open to the public, and provide ideas and input regarding district policies, improvement and growth.
