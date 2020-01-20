A Mtn. Grove man is being held with $750,000 bail in Texas County after being charged with six felony sex offenses, the alleged abuse reportedly beginning when the alleged victim was 10 years old.
Calvin C. Cornelius, 33, was arrested on Jan. 15, according to Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey. Cornelius is charged with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of statutory sodomy and three counts of first-degree statutory rape.
Lindsey said an investigation began into Cornelius this month as a response to a hotline call to the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division, alleging a female victim had been subjected to forcible sexual contact over several years, and the investigation led to Cornelius’ arrest.
Cornelius is also awaiting trial in Texas County on charges of armed criminal action, first-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting), all felonies, and three misdemeanor counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Court records show Cornelius was arrested on July 22 on those charges, held with a million dollar bond and released on his own recognizance for treatment on Aug. 20. A grand jury indictment was handed down in the case in October.
The trial setting for that case is set for today, according to court records.
