A Mtn. View resident has been charged with first-degree assault after allegedly hitting another man with a wine glass, causing severe cuts to the alleged victim’s head.
Brandy Dewolfe, 42, was arrested Thursday and is being held with $75,000 bail, according to court documents.
Mtn. View Police Officer Charles Brown reported Thursday he was at the police department when a woman came in and said Dewolfe had come to her and her husband’s home, adding when her husband opened the door Dewolfe came in uninvited and hit her husband several times in the head with a wine glass, causing a laceration on his forehead and the left side of his head, causing severe bleeding.
The woman told Brown she attempted to push Dewolfe off of her husband and Dewolfe struck her in the face and on the right wrist. Dewolfe then allegedly told her to call a female friend of hers to come over, threatening to kill her and her husband and burn their house down if she didn’t.
The friend told Brown her friend called her, crying, and told her Dewolfe was there and had threatened them. The friend stated she drove over to the couple’s house and picked them up, adding when Dewolfe followed the husband outside and tried to get in her vehicle, she held up a BB gun and told Dewolfe “she wold blow his head off” if he tried to get in.
The woman said she then drove the husband to the hospital and dropped him off and took the wife to the police station.
When officers investigated the scene of the alleged crime, they reportedly saw signs of a struggle and blood throughout the house. When Brown went to Dewolfe’s address he stated he saw him walking out of his house going toward the direction of the alleged victims’ home and a bottle of liquid with a paper bag stuffed down in it and two lighters were found when Dewolfe was searched.
The suspect also had on a face mask that appeared to be covered in blood, Brown said. Dewolfe reportedly stated he went to the victims’ home because the husband owed him $25-worth of “dope,” told the suspect he didn’t have it, then grabbed a machete and hit him in the head twice.
Dewolfe said that is when he grabbed a wine glass and threw it at the other man. When Brown questioned Dewolfe further about the truth of that statement considering the severity of the other man’s injuries, Dewolfe requested a lawyer and the interview ended, Brown said.
According to court records Dewolfe was convicted in 1999 in Montgomery County of peace disturbance and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, in Dallas County in 2001 with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, in 2010 in Laclede County on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, in 2012 on Montgomery County charges of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, driving while revoked/suspended, resisting arrest by fleeing, assault on a law enforcement officer and second-degree property damage.
Court records show he was handed a three year sentence in 2018 in Texas County on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and attempted possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, plus had convictions of second-degree tampering and resisting arrest.
In July of 2019 in Texas County, Dewolfe was sentenced to ten years in prison on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, persistent and prior offender, served 120 days of shock time and was released on Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.