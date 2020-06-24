A Birch Tree resident sentenced in November to two years of probation and completion of an anger management program is being held without bail after allegedly shooting a gun from his SUV early Sunday morning, after threatening a woman he had been in a romantic relationship with.
Alex J. Boyer, 36, is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle towards a building or habitable structure as a persistent offender, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.
According to documents submitted to the prosecutor, early Sunday morning, Boyer reportedly threatened a woman by phone over the course of about two hours, then drove through her yard shortly after midnight and shot at the house, then returned and shot a second time, damaging the house and a vehicle in the process.
The alleged victim told deputies she and Boyer had not been getting along and he had threatened to kill her via text and in person in the recent past; she also said he had been drinking excessively and using drugs.
When the woman and a Shannon County sheriff’s deputy went to Boyer’s home to question him and retrieve the woman’s dog, the vehicle Boyer was reportedly seen driving during the incident was searched, allegedly revealing a container with a green leafy residue believed to be marijuana, a pipe that appears to be used to smoke marijuana and a bag of .22-caliber ammunition.
When asked if he owned a shotgun, Boyer reportedly denied it and said he wasn’t allowed to due to having his firearms privilege being revoked. Deputies did not find the firearm at Boyer’s home, and the alleged victim told them he likely would have taken it to a relative’s for safekeeping.
Deputies reportedly followed that suggestion and found a shotgun at the relative's home. The relative confirmed to deputies that Boyer had left the firearm there about 1 a.m. that day, and it was confiscated as evidence, according to court records.
The records also show Boyer had completed the Violence Education Treatment Options (V.E.T.O.) anger management program and on, May 18, by an agreement with his probation order and prosecutors, Boyer was moved to unsupervised probation for the remainder of his two-year sentence.
In September 2018, Boyer was charged with first-degree assault after an incident in which he was stabbed by the victim; in that cases, he eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.
According to court documents from that case, Boyer was sitting in his vehicle and shouted at the victim to get off the street as the man walked past. When the victim replied he was just walking down the street and there was nothing wrong with that, Boyer reportedly told him it was his street and he wasn’t going to allow him to walk down it.
According to the victim, Boyer then tackled the man from behind, knocked him to the ground and struck him repeatedly. The man reported he was able to get free but was tackled again and put in a chokehold by Boyer, almost passing out before hearing Boyer threaten to kill him.
The victim said he was able to get a pocket knife out and stab Boyer in the right side, then ran to a nearby house and told a witness there to call the police because he had been assaulted and stabbed someone because of it.
Boyer’s injury was treated at a Springfield hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.