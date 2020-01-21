Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce Director Trish Stoops has announced she is resigning, and that her last day in the office will be Feb. 14.
Stoops’ husband took a job in Mtn. Home, Ark., about a month ago and his employer prefers that he live there, she said. Stoops has continued to live at their home in West Plains but has missed seeing her husband more than just on the weekends and once during the weeks.
She tendered her resignation on Thursday, but said she will continue to help as much as needed as long as needed. She added she would probably be back and forth between Mtn. Home and West Plains because they have a granddaughter in West Plains and her mother is in an assisted living facility in West Plains.
She also said she couldn’t imagine not taking pictures of the Eagles at Liberty High School, but admits she isn’t sure right now how that would fit into her schedule.
“I have truly enjoyed my time with the chamber,” she said. “When I took that position, I really thought it would be the last job I ever had, but one never really knows what the future holds.”
Stoops was announced as the Mtn. View chamber’s new director in October of 2017, following the resignation of director Renee DePriest.
Stoops was selected by Chamber of Commerce board members as DePriest’s replacement. She has a Bachelor of General Business from Missouri State University (formerly SMSU) in Springfield and was a business teacher in the Mtn. View-Birch Tree School District from 2003 to 2016. She most recently worked for MSU in West Plains as an academic advisor and in Mtn. Grove as a receptionist/library technician.
