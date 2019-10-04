Howell County 911 received 2,177 calls in the month of September, 69% of which were made by cell phones. The total number of calls made for emergency services was 1,929.
Total calls made to law enforcement numbered 1,194.
The Mtn. View Police Department received 330 calls for service; West Plains Police, 310; Willow Springs police, 295; Howell County Sheriff, 164; and Missouri State Highway Patrol, 95.
There were 515 calls made for medical assistance.
Of those, 392 were made to South Howell County Ambulance, 71 to Willow Springs Ambulance and 52 to Mtn. View Ambulance.
Howell County 911 took 264 calls for fire, rescue and first responders.
Of those calls, 75 were directed to West Plains, 71 to Howell Rural, 28 to Mtn. View, 21 to Pomona, 14 to Caulfield and 11 to Willow Springs. Eight calls were made to Peace Valley-White Church, seven each to Eleven Point and Moody, six to Pottersville, five to Brandsville, four to each Pumpkin Center and Lanton, two to Rover and one to Bakersfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.