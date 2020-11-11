ARRESTS
William D. Osborn, 29, of West Plains, was arrested and ticketed Nov. 2 on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. Officer Gregory Abney.
Kara Croon, of Minneapolis, Minn., was arrested Nov. 2 on U.S. 60 on charges of driving in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting or interfering with arrest, detention or stop.
Jesse Hilte, of Mtn. View, was arrested Nov. 4 on West Fifth Street on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
TICKETS
Shaakir K. Steward, 30, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Eric Sherman, 48, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on charges of driving while revoked or suspended and failure to obey a stop sign.
Zachary Tyler Williams, 21, of Bella Vista, Ark., was ticketed Saturday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Braxton James Dale Brashers, 16, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of speeding 20-25 mph over the posted limit.
INCIDENT
It was reported at 2:21 p.m. Thursday an officer received a complaint of stealing on North Elm Street. The suspect is unknown.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Nov. 4 an officer responded to an address of a 911 hang up call. The officer spoke to the resident who advised the call was made by accident.
It was reported Thursday an officer responded to a call regarding an older person who had fallen with no injuries and assisted with lifting the person.
It was reported Thursday an officer was asked to do a civil standby while a woman gathered her property from another residence. The woman was advised that the police do not do civil standbys and the address was outside city limits.
It was reported Thursday a man called to ask an officer to speak with another person and advise them to stop calling. The officer advised the man to tell the person they didn’t want to speak with them.
On Thursday, an officer responded to a residence on Vine Street to take a report of a burglary.
It was reported Thursday a man visited the police department to claim a deer that was hit on the highway. The animal was inspected and the man was issued a disposal receipt.
It was reported Friday an officer responded to Malone’s Motel for report of a domestic dispute with people yelling and screaming. When the officer arrived, the people had left.
It was reported Friday a person reported someone had broken into their house on Deerpark Lane and trashed it. A complaint was filed.
It was reported Friday a caller stated her neighbor has been harassing her. Information was provided.
It was reported Sunday an officer assisted emergency medical services at the nursing home.
It was reported Sunday a person called to report a man driving around a tan van asking people for money. The officer located the van but there was no occupant.
It was reported Sunday police were called to assist Mercy Ambulance with a door key needed for a senior living facility.
It was reported Sunday a person said a man got aggressive and made racial slurs at him in the parking lot. An officer spoke with the other man.
