David and Mariah Karr of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Kailey Marie, born at 5:08 p.m. July 25. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is Aundrea, 10. Her grandparents are Michelle Backues, Licking; Bill and Sandra Bellamy, West Plains; and Randy and Debra Karr, St. Louis.
Jesse Altermatt and Kryslyn Colvin of West Plains are parents of a son, Asher Wade Thomas Altermatt, born at 10:06 p.m. July 25. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 21 inches long. His siblings are Harlynne, 2, and Kaizlee, 1. His grandparents are Adam Jones and Karrie Altermatt, both of West Plains; Krystal Colvin, Pomona; and John and Misty Altermatt, Mtn. View.
Jeremiah and Elizabeth Woodring of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Mary Alice, born at 8:18 a.m. July 26. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. Her siblings are Norah, 7, and Finn, 4. Her grandparents are Michael and Mary Moore of West Plains, and Mike Woodring and Debbie Malkowski, both of Willow Springs.
Waylon and Jami Thomas of Birch Tree are parents of a son, Ezra Reign, born at 1:36 a.m. July 27. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Eli, 8, and Eden, 5. His grandparents are Tammy Hickman of Winona and Don and Sharon Thomas of Birch Tree.
Jordon and Ashley Strawn of West Plains are parents of a son, Hunter Wade, born at 7:33 a.m. July 28. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Lane, 2. His grandparents are Judy Fine and Jerry and Joy Strawn, all of West Plains, and the late Larry Kerley.
