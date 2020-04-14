An Alton woman suffered serious injuries in a crash at 7:35 a.m. Friday on U.S. 160, 6 miles east of Alton in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T. D. Pond with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Sandra K. McCasland, 55, was driving west in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer that failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The report shows McCasland was wearing a seat belt.
She was flown by aircraft to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, according to the report. No condition report is available.
Tpr. Pond was assisted at the scene by Oregon County Sheriff’s Department and Oregon County Ambulance.
A West Plains woman suffered moderate injuries at 12:30 a.m. the same day on U.S. 160, 3 miles south of West Plains.
Cpl. M. T. Weakley reported Christina F. Finch, 37, was eastbound in a 2015 Subaru Forester that failed to negotiate a curve, struck an embankment and overturned.
The report shows Finch was not wearing a seat belt; she was transported by air ambulance to Cox South. No condition report is available.
