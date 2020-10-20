A Summersville man suffered serious injuries when his SUV crashed at 4:40 p.m. Saturday on JJ Highway, a mile north of Summersville in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. C.L. Goodwin with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Nathan R. Shafer, 33, was southbound in a 2001 Dodge Durango that ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and overturned. Shafer was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows he was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Moderate injuries were reported for a Texas County woman after a two-vehicle crash at 6:27 p.m. Friday on Highway 17 and Hamrick Street in Houston in Texas County.
Msgt. D. Pounds reported Delores J. Smith, 83, of Houston, was attempting to cross Highway 17 northbound in a 2003 Subaru Forester, failed to yield and was struck by a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Darin R. Wade, 28, of Houston.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Smith was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. No injuries were reported for Wade.
Msgt. Pounds was assisted by the Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department.
