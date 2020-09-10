ARREST
Christopher Nathaniel Johnson, 30, was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of weapon. Officer Timothy Gordon.
TICKET
Rebecca Jane Wald, 34, of Birch Tree, was ticketed Sept. 3 on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, operating a motorcycle without avalid license, failure to register a vehicle and failure to show proof of insurance.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Aug. 31, it was reported an officer returned a call to the Missouri State Highway Patrol to confirm a warrant.
On Aug. 31, it was reported an officer was called to assist emergency medical personnel.
On Sept. 1, it was reported an officer found the front gate to the golf course was opened. The officer checked the area and secured the gate.
On Sept. 3, it was reported an alarm went off at the high school.
On Sept. 3, it was reported an officer assisted South Howell County Ambulance with a person who passed out in the road on County Road 3310.
On Friday, it was reported a citizen wanted assistance with filling out a report concerning a child. The person filled out the report and it was faxed to the juvenile department.
