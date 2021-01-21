As part of an environmental assessment, the Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss a proposed project to improve the Highway 19 Round Spring Bridges over the Current River and Spring Valley in Shannon County.
The virtual public meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., with formal presentations beginning at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The same presentation will be delivered at both 5 and 6 p.m. to provide attendees with multiple opportunities to join the discussion. Breaks will be offered for attendees to ask questions or share comments.
Attendees can join the virtual public meeting by visiting www.RT19VPM.com.
The goals of the project are to improve the condition and functionality of these aging structures as well as maintain local and regional connectivity. Although funding is not yet secured for the project, MoDOT is exploring alternatives for replacing or rehabilitating each structure through the study.
The environmental assessment will include a detailed overview of alternatives for each structure and will ultimately result in a recommendation for a preferred alternative at each bridge location.
Properties eligible for protection under Section 4(f) of the Department of Transportation Act (publicly owned parks, recreation areas, wildlife/waterfowl refuges and historic sites in public or private ownership) are found within the project study area. The public is invited to comment on potential uses of these properties and ways to avoid, minimize or mitigate uses.
The public is invited to offer comments or concerns about properties listed on or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places (historic properties) found within the project area and potential effects on them. Known historic properties include the Current River Bridge, the Spring Valley Bridge and the Three Bridges Historic District.
Those interested may review the project in more detail and share their thoughts at www.modot.org/roundspringbridges. The link to access the virtual public meeting is also available on the project website at www.modot.org/roundspringbridges.
Comments will be accepted through Feb. 25.
For more information or to request a hard copy of the meeting materials, contact MoDOT Project Manager Pete Berry at 417-469-6242 or Consultant Project Manager David Kocour at 816-256-8584.
