The city of Gainesville in Ozark County filed its annual financial report with the office of Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway on time, with three months to spare, according to a report from that office.
Municipalities with fiscal years ending Sept. 30, 2019, were required to file their annual reports by March 31; Gainesville filed its report, complete with the addendum required for any city with a municipal court, on Dec. 10, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.