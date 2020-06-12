A West Plains man suffered minor injuries in a car crash at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 360 just east of Springfield, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. M.W. Lee with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported Timothy Conley, 53, of West Plains, was westbound in a 2001 Mercedes ML320 that ran off the right side of the road, struck a rock and overturned.
The report shows Conley was wearing a seat belt. He was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. No condition report is available.
TEEN HURT
Minor injuries were reported for a Willow Springs teen after a car crash at 8 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 5430, 3 miles south of Willow Springs.
Cpl. J.S. Cunningham with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Devon E. Riley, 18, was northbound in a 1995 Dodge Ram that traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Ethan C. McNew, 18, of Willow Springs, was a passenger and was taken by private vehicle to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, according to the report.
The report shows neither Riley nor McNew were wearing seat belts. No condition report is available for McNew, and no injuries were reported for Riley.
