ARRESTS
Aleksander Vlad Gerasimov, 19, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $400 bail. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
James Michael Brockett Jr., 38, was arrested Oct. 12 on charges of failure to appear. He was released on $570 bail. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Chasytee Lynne Hanthorn, 34, was arrested Oct. 13 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
Woneka Ann Williams, 49, was arrested Oct. 13 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Detention Officer Joel Lovelace.
Tarra Alyse Hackworth, 30, was arrested Oct. 14 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Assistant Police Chief Kyle Ellison.
Monica L. Kesling, 49, was arrested Oct. 14 on a charge of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail or correctional center without a prescription. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Nova Ann Williams, 29, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail.
Jace Edward Williams, 25, was arrested Oct. 18 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $900 bail. Officer Whitley Clark.
Sarah Lynn Violett, 22, was arrested Oct. 18 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $250 bail.
INCIDENTS
At 10:15 a.m. Oct. 9 the Wright County Sheriff's Department requested forensic assistance from the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, asking for help with getting evidence from a mobile device and information from an electronic service provider. The case is under investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
A man with an outstanding county warrant was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 9 on Fourth Street and taken to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop at 12:43 p.m. Oct. 9 on Independence Drive and arrested, ticketed and released a suspect ,on a charge of driving while suspended.
At 2:12 p.m. Oct. 9, a man with an outstanding county warrant was arrested on First Street and taken to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
At 2:49 p.m. Oct. 9, Officer Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop on Porter Wagoner Boulevard and arrested a passenger who was found to have a warrant out of Fulton County, Ark. The person was taken to the Howell County Sheriff's Department, booked and released on his own recognizance per Fulton County authorities. No new charges.
Officer Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. Oct. 9 on Hubert Redburn Drive and arrested a driver with a suspended Colorado driver's license, then ticketed and released the person. A man who was a passenger was taken into custody as part of a burglary investigation.
