TICKETS
On July 6, Megan Nicole Blevins, 26, of Delp Road, was issued a ticket on an unspecified charge.
On July 8, Elizabeth Barton, 32, of North Marr Street, was ticketed on a charge of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.
On July 8, Colten Dale Wilkins, 22, of Birch Tree, was issued a ticket on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit or debit device.
On July 8, Devon Shoup, 17, was ticketed on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph.
On Friday, Kole Roles, 21, was ticketed on an unspecified charge.
On Friday, Kodie Matthew Hite was issued a ticket on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 to 30 mph.
On Saturday, Megan Blevins was ticketed on a charge of trespassing.
On Sunday, Kylon Rashad Collins, 38, was ticketed on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 41 to 45 mph.
INCIDENTS
Officer Travis Wilbanks responded on July 6 to an alarm call at the RCT Lodge; upon arrival, he found the residence to be secure.
On July 6, Officer Wilbanks reported a vehicle was sitting off of the road on U.S. 60 near Highway 17. He stopped to check on the occupants and found the vehicle abandoned, possibly due to mechanical issues.
Extra patrol was requested for a residence on the 100 block of Vine Street, reported Officer Wilbanks Friday. The homeowners do not live there, but had received a call of someone possibly being around the residence, and requested an officer check the area out. No one was found in the vicinity.
On July 7, officers were dispatched to Malone’s Motel for a call of a dog locked in a vehicle. Officers arrived and spoke with the animal’s owner. Officer Wilbanks.
Officer Stetson Schwein responded to a medical call July 7, on the 400 block of East James Street. He stayed until emergency medical services arrived.
Officer Schwerin was dispatched to the 800 block of Delp Road for a well-being check on July 7. He was able confirm the subject was OK.
Officer Charles Brown responded July 7 to a disturbance in which two females were arguing on the 300 block of East Belmont.
Chief James Perkins performed a well-being check on a woman July 7 on the 400 block of West Third Street. The woman was found to be OK.
On July 7, Officer Brown responded to a request for an officer regarding an assault on the 300 block of West Fifth Street.
On July 8, Officer Timothy Gordon responded to a request for a well-being check on the 700 block of West Fifth Street. He was advised that everything was OK.
Officer Wilbanks was requested to assist the Howell County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a domestic dispute July 8 on W Highway.
Officers received a report of a stolen stimulus check at 3:40 p.m. July 8, from the 600 block of North Elm Street.
Cpl. Trenton Roberts was dispatched to the 500 block of East Third Street regarding an animal complaint. The owner of the animal was contacted and said they would keep the animal restrained and on their property.
A man contacted the police department Thursday regarding a stolen title, and was advised to go and apply for a new title with the Department of Revenue. Cpl. Roberts.
At 9:52 a.m. Thursday, a report regarding a stolen firearm was made from the 400 block of East James Street.
An animal abuse report was made at 11:03 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 600 block of North maple Street.
Officer Gordon responded Friday to take a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 800 block of East Third Street.
On Friday, the police department was contacted by a man with concerns from a teen boy. He was advised to have the youth contact police if needed. Cpl. Roberts.
Cpl. Roberts reported that on Friday a woman came to the police department to report she was waiting for the father of her child to pick up the child, and he had not shown up. The woman had been waiting well past the ordered time.
A female visited the police department Friday to ask when property is considered abandoned and when it can be disposed of. Cpl. Roberts advised her of what state statute says on the matter.
On Friday, a female visited the police department to be fingerprinted. Cpl. Roberts.
Cpl. Roberts was dispatched to Maple Wood Court Saturday regarding a female who had collapsed and was being given CPR. Upon arrival, she was breathing on her own and being transported by EMS to the hospital.
On Saturday, a man flagged Cpl. Roberts down on Elm Street to ask questions about what information is public regarding past arrests.
Cpl. Roberts was dispatched on Saturday to Anderson Services for a burglar alarm. The building’s doors and windows were secure.
Apple Market grocery story reported a counterfeit bill at 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, a woman contacted the police department with questions about shooting fireworks. Her questions were answered. Cpl. Roberts
On Sunday, a man visited the police department to ask what he could do about an animal causing a nuisance around his home. He was given some suggestions. Cpl. Roberts.
Cpl. Roberts was dispatched Sunday to Malone’s Motel regarding a female having a seizure. Upon his arrival, she was responsive and said she has medication for the seizures and declined medical attention.
