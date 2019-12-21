Howell County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Monday to review and consider renewing a lease agreement with Sen. Mike Cunningham for office space for the coming year.
Cunningham, 33rd District Senator from Rogersville, leases space in the county office building at 35 Court Square.
Also on the agenda, at 1 p.m., the commission will open sealed bids and review Road and Bridge department items for the period of time between Feb. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021.
Accounts payable will be approved and any guests present will be recognized.
The Howell County Commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays on the third floor of the county office building.
