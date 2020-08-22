West Plains firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 6310.
Firefighter/Engineer Bud McMillen reported the West Plains Fire Department arrived at 4:36 p.m. to provide mutual aid to the Howell County Rural Fire Department for a hayfield fire that affected about 15 acres of land and burned about 50 large round hay bales.
The fire was controlled by 5:45 p.m. and the last unit cleared the scene at 6:16 p.m.
According to McMillen the fire was started by a mechanical failure while baling the field with a round baler. West Plains firefighters helped extinguished the fire and performed overhaul.
Firefighters responded to an unintentional false alarm at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Kissinger Street, about a block away from the fire station.
According to a report from the department, firefighters were dispatched for a reported water flow sprinkler fire alarm; when they arrived, they learned the installer of the sprinklers was working on the system and a miscommunication occurred between the workers and the alarm company regarding which building system was being tested.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:09 p.m. and returned to their respective stations.
