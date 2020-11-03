A St. Louis man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle struck a deer at 2:50 p.m. Friday on U.S. 160, 8 miles east of Alton in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T.D. Pond with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Waqqas H. Khan, 55, was westbound on a 2018 KTM motorcycle that hit a deer in the road. Khan was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The report shows he was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Moderate injuries were reported for a West Plains man who was in a crash at 10:15 p.m. Friday on U.S. 160 a mile east of Caulfield.
Cpl. J.C. Howell reported Austin L. Reihm, 26, of West Plains, was eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer that ran off the road and overturned. It is unknown if Reihm was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
He was taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
A Mtn. Grove teen suffered minor injuries a two-vehicle crash at 10:25 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 a mile south of Willow Springs.
Tpr. M.J. Chastain reported a 16-year-old girl from Mtn. Grove was southbound in a 2010 Pontiac G6 when a southbound 2015 Ford motor home changed lanes, crossing into the path of the Pontiac.
The motor home was driven by Daniel R. Smith, 69, of Parker, Colo. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The report shows the girl was taken by Willow Springs Ambulance to OMC. No injuries were reported for Smith.
The patrol does not identify minors younger than 17.
