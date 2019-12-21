Hello Howell County!
It feels like winter here in the Ozarks, but the official start is not until today. We got lucky with the last storm tracking to the north of Howell County.
The Associate Commissioners are busy putting together bids for the 2020 Road and Bridge needs such as grader blades, fuel, pipes and rock for the roads. The commission recently went out for bids on exit cameras at the Howell County Court House and entry and exit barrier arms on the Jefferson Street parking lots for better security. The commission recently awarded Murphy Tractor the successful bid for two new John Deere 770G Motor Graders.
At the recent SCOCOG (South Central Ozark Council of Governments) semiannual full board meeting, we said goodbye to longtime SCOCOG employee Johnny Murrell. He served 28 ½ years as an employee of SCOCOG and the last 12 years as director. He has been a pleasure to work with and has greatly helped the seven-county region and municipalities with many grants for improvement in the region such as storm shelters, storm sirens, fire houses, road and sidewalk improvements, and the list goes on and on.
We, the commission, wish him all the best in the future. At the same meeting, the SCOCOG Council approved the promotion of Cody Dalton, a nine-year employee of SCOCOG, as executive director. We look forward to working with Cody in his new position.
As I sit here in the Howell County Commission Office reflecting on the last couple of weeks and the 2019 Howell County record, I’m delighted to watch and listen to the Christmas tree on the Court House lawn. We partnered with the city of West Plains Utilities and West Plains Downtown Revitalization Group by providing the place for the tree so as the many people that visit the square can enjoy it.
The general revenue sales tax for the year is positive; only 2.35% or $60,047.52, basically flat. However, on the positive side, the first full year of internet use tax receipts has totaled $182,637.12 for general revenue. You add these together, it is almost a 9.5% increase.
Unfortunately and undoubtedly, catalog and internet sales will continue to increase, hurting our local merchants. The total use tax revenue amounted to $456,592.81 for all the county funds and $66,306.27 for 911.
The schedule for the upcoming holidays are as follows: The county offices will close at noon Tuesday, Christmas Eve, and remained closed Christmas Day. We will reopen for business at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. We will also be closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2.
Remember the 2018 Plat books and CDs are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40. They make a nice Christmas present.
Our doors are always open to you. The full commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family!
Remember your 2020 Mark B. Collins calendars can be picked up at the Collector’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office until they are gone.
The Howell County Commissioners and employees wish all of Howell County a safe and prosperous new year.
