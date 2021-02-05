Joshua Garrett Hampton, 22, West Plains, and Brianna Lynn Hendrix, 21, West Plains, Jan. 24 in West Plains. Officiated by Ryan Russell.
Matthew Dean Swaim, 29, West Plains, and Erica Maria Newcomb, 23, West Plains, Jan. 26 in West Plains. Officiated by Kelsey Draeser.
Tony Coy Collins, 28, West Plains, and Bridget Annette Walton, 33, West Plains, Jan. 27 in West Plains. Officiated by Steven Privette.
