ARREST
Samuel Lewis Houck, Willow Springs, was ticketed and arrested 4:42 p.m. Nov. 29 on East Main Street on a charge of driving while revoked. Officer John Thomas.
TICKETS
Stacy Renea Howard, Nevada, was ticketed at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 on industrial Drive on a stop sign violation. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Kip Byron Hiatt, Vichy, was ticketed at 1:50 p.m. Dec. 4 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Brandy Paige Peters, Mtn. Grove, was ticketed at 10:26 p.m. Dec. 4 on Highway 76 on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Thomas.
Anna Louise Carroll, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 6 north of the Snappy Mart junction on charges exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Corey Clark.
Anna V. Fokina, Pomona, was ticketed at 3:34 p.m. Dec. 7 on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Danny R. Wilcox, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:20 p.m. Dec. 8 on a charge of defective equipment. Officer Bishop.
Tony Allen Beltz, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:20 p.m. Dec. 8 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Bishop.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 3 an animal control officer found a missing dog at the Villa Apartments and returned it to its owner.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 an officer placed a placard on a property marking it unfit for habitation due to no active utilities.
It was reported at 2 a.m. Dec. 4 a woman from out of state called saying she found two golden retrievers on the four-lane highway. The officer recognized the dogs as some that had been reported missing a few days prior. The dogs were returned.
It was reported at 4:51 a.m. Dec. 4 an officer was dispatched to the old Willow Springs Motel in the process of being torn down to make sure no one steals the generator left unsecured in a room.
It was reported at 7:36 a.m. Dec. 4 an officer was dispatched to check on the well being of a man in a railway express company Ford. The man was alive and well.
It was reported at 6:36 p.m. Dec. 4 an officer was dispatched to Love’s Truck Stop for a domestic situation. A man was having a verbal argument with his caretaker. The man was transported to his home and advised to stay there the rest of the night.
It was reported at 1:32 p.m. Dec. 5 a person asked about a boat left at the old Willow Springs Motel. The boat remains in the possession of person with whom the owner has a contract.
It was reported at 7:15 a.m. Dec. 6 an officer was dispatched to Love’s Truck Stop for a report of a woman in a red semitruck needing information. The officer spoke with her and she stated her coworker started drinking when they got to the truck stop and they got into an argument. When she tried to get away from him, he tried to trip her and then when she did get away from him, he packed his things and took off with the extra key to the semi and she only had four hours before she could leave the rest stop due to her company’s policy and she was scared to go to sleep because he might come back. The officer told her he would increase patrols in the area.
A Missouri license plate was reportedly found at 3:12 p.m. Dec. 6 near Walnut Street.
A fight between two people at a residence on West Fourth Street was reported at 10:48 p.m. Dec. 6. Both parties left the scene in separate vehicles as officers arrived. An officer stopped one of them and found a person who had active warrants and the person was arrested.
It was reported at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 7 an officer responded to a residence on North Harris Street to assist emergency medical personnel.
It was reported at 8:06 a.m. Dec. 7 an officer performed a well-being check on a man at the request of his son. The man was stuck on hold with Amazon and could not call his son.
It was reported at 9:24 p.m. Dec. 9 an officer received a noise complaint from a resident on Ash Street about residents of Grand Street running a generator. The officer advised the people to turn off the generator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.