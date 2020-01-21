Serious injuries were reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for three West Plains residents after two vehicles collided on a one-lane bridge at 9:40 a.m. Thursday on JJ Highway, 5 miles south of U.S. 160 in Howell County.
Tpr. T. D. Pond with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported a southbound 1995 Ford 150, driven by Rebecca J. Lynn, 29, and a northbound 2013 Ford F350, driven by James R. Loy, 72, met on a one-lane bridge and struck each other head-on.
The report shows all involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
According to the report, Lynn was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while James Loy and passenger Connie Loy, 69, were transported to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition reports are available.
Later that same day, at 7:19 p.m., a Willow Springs man suffered minor injuries in a crash on Highway 14 in Douglas County, 5 miles east of Ava.
Tpr. D.L. Nash reported Darrell W. Milburn, 44, of Willow Springs, was driving west in a 2007 Chrysler minivan that traveled off the right side of the road.
The report shows Milburn was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken by Douglas County emergency medical services to OMC. No condition report is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.