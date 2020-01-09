CRIMINAL
Dec. 31
Stephen D. Lansdown, Hartville, stealing, misdemeanor.
Travis J. Hire, Mansfield, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due, felony.
Melissa K. Cramer, Norwood, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due, felony.
Aries A. Roland, Memphis, Tenn., exceed speed limit by 26 mph or more, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Lawerence Gilbert, Nashville, Tenn., possession of controlled substance, felony.
Donald K. Anderson, Mtn. Grove, fourth-degree domestic assault, violation of adult order of protection and second-degree property damage, misdemeanors.
Eric Gale Smiley, Mtn. Grove, resisting arrest, misdemeanor.
Howard Weaver, Grovespring, violation of adult order of protection, misdemeanor.
Terry I. Fraker, Norwood, second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapon, felonies.
Jan. 2
Matthew D. Reihm, Caulfield, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due, felony
Ryan G. Dugger, Hartville, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due, felony
Tommy N. Tuttle, Mtn. Grove, hindering prosecution of felony and resisting arrest, felonies.
Jan. 3
Rocky L. Burgess, Willow Springs, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due, felony
