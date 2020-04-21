Westbound U.S. 60 will be reduced to one lane starting May 1 in Shannon and Carter Counties while contractor crews overlay pavement.
Weather permitting, work will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 through June 12, including weekends as needed. A 12-foot width restriction will be applied to the single westbound lane during that time.
The affected area is from Highway 99 in Birch Tree to Y Highway in Fremont. The work zone will be marked with signs and drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.
For more information, call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam 417 -469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
