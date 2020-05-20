INCIDENT REPORTS
At 11:37 p.m. April 30 officers were dispatched to a reported overdose in the location of West Olden Street. As a result a woman was treated at Ozarks Medical Center. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 12:35 a.m. May 1 to Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding found property. The property was recovered and secured. Officer Burnes.
At 1:19 a.m. May 1 officers were dispatched to a location on U.S. 63 regarding a fight. It was reported a woman was assaulted by two others and had minor injuries. She declined to be transported for treatment and the incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 7:37 a.m. May 1 a John Deere zero-turn radius mower was stolen from Heritage Tractor on north U.S. 63 the night before. The incident is under investigation.
A woman reported at 9:09 a.m. May 1 her vehicle was almost struck several times by the vehicle of a man she knows while driving on Preacher Roe Boulevard, with her children in her vehicle. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brad Jones.
At 2:27 p.m. May 1 officers were dispatched to Walmart to investigate an incident between two men in which a firearm was reportedly displayed. A man was taken into custody pending charges. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 3:24 p.m. May 1 to a home on Walker Street to conduct a well-being check. During the investigation a deceased man was found inside the house. The incident is under investigation. Officer Justin Brown.
Officers were dispatched at 8:03 p.m. May 1 to a home on Woodland Avenue regarding an assault. During the investigation the victim decided not to pursue charges at this time. Officer Brown.
Officer Kevin White reported at 8:46 p.m. May 1 he was dispatched to a home on North Utah Street to a report that a tenant was destroying property. A woman told the officer the man, who is a tenant but not on the lease, destroyed the front door because he was angry that his girlfriend was not home with him. The suspect was not found and a probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors.
At 10:47 p.m. May 1 officers were dispatched to Pine Street regarding a trespasser who reportedly entered a backyard and held what appeared to be a phone up to a window. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 6:46 a.m. May 2 her vehicle was entered and her belongings rummaged through the night before while it was parked at the OMC employee parking lot. The incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
It was reported at 10:57 a.m. May 2 someone entered an abandoned house on Woodland Avenue. Officers found and unsecured door on the back of the home, searched it and were unable to locate anyone inside. The doors were secured and a report was filed. The incident is under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer White reported at 11:10 a.m. May 2 he was dispatched to a home on Walnut Street to investigate a report that a man was causing property damage to his grandmother’s home. It was discovered the suspect broke a phone, knocked out a screen on a front door and made a hole in the living room wall. A citation was issued for property damage.
It was reported at 8:25 p.m. May 2 officers were dispatched to a location on Second Street to investigate a boy who reportedly made suicidal comments and was in the company of another child who had run away from home. The youth have not been located and the incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 7:58 a.m. May 3 medication was stolen from a home on Walker Street. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer White.
Officers were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. May 3 to a home on Wildwood Terrace regarding a stolen trailer. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 9:32 a.m. May 4 a man has tried several times to contact her in violation of an ex parte order. Charges have been sent to prosecutors. Officer Trent Kinder.
At 11:15 a.m. May 4 Cpl. Powell reported he responded to Rental Supply on McFarland Drive regarding found property. While there, property damage was discovered at the business.
An employee of Rent One reported at 2:03 p.m. May 4 there was a theft at the store on April 20. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 6:15 p.m. May 4 a purse was stolen at Walmart. The incident is under investigation. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Officers were dispatched at 12:06 a.m. May 5 to the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center on U.S. 63 to investigate vandalism. A security camera was stolen within the previous 24 hours. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. May 5 to Ridgecrest Motel to a report of a man there who had previously been trespassed from the property. The suspect was located but ran from officers. After a brief foot chase he was taken into custody and charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 5:56 p.m. May 5 to a home on Texas Street regarding a woman who had reportedly taken a large number of pills and was breaking items in the home. It was determined the woman was suffering from various mental problems and had attempted to harm herself. She was treated at OMC and the case is considered closed. Officer Wichowski.
At 10:46 p.m. May 5 officers responded to a home on St. Louis Street in response to a report of an assault in progress. The suspect fled the scene but was found a short time later. The victim was transported to OMC for treatment and the suspect was arrested pending charges. Officer Whitsell.
Officer White reported at 11:09 p.m. May 5 he was dispatched to Jan Howard Expressway regarding a court order violation and an active warrant out of Ozark County. The suspect was arrested and transported to jail.
At 12:12 a.m. May 6 the police department was contacted to assist another law enforcement agency with the transfer of evidence. The evidence was collected and logged. Officer Whitsell.
It was reported at 7:20 a.m. May 6 someone broke into a home on Joe Jones Boulevard. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
Officers responded at 8:58 a.m. May 6 to a location on Bratton Avenue to conduct a well-being check. It was found the subject had active city warrants. Cpl. Powell.
It was reported at 1:23 p.m. May 6 a court order violation occurred in the area of Independence Avenue. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Powell.
An employee of Crossroads Convenience store reported at 2:26 p.m. May 6 a woman left without paying for $10.50 worth of gasoline. She was located and returned to the business to pay for it and the case is considered closed. Officer Jones.
At 3:18 p.m. May 6 an incident of shoplifting from Walmart was reported. A male suspect was identified and issued a summons. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 4:07 p.m. May 6 to the West Plains Motel regarding a possible drug overdose. A man was found unresponsive and was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Wichowski.
At 4:38 p.m. May 6 officers were dispatched to a home on Aid Avenue regarding a deceased person. The scene was processed and photos were taken. No charges are pending. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers were dispatched at 11:28 p.m. May 6 to OMC regarding a complaint of a woman who had assaulted three neuro psych unit staff members. It was discovered several assaults occurred and the suspect was arrested pending formal charges. Officer Wichowski.
A woman reported at 7:07 a.m. May 7 a pink trash can purchased in support of cancer patients had been stolen from a home on Paula Drive. Cpl. Powell.
Cpl. Powell responded at 9:48 a.m. May 7 to a report of vandalism to a vending machine and the theft of money from St. Louis Street. The incident is under investigation.
Officer Brown reported at 6:29 p.m. May 7 he was dispatched to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a subject who was trespassing. The suspect left before officers arrived but was later located and issued a citation.
Officers were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. May 7 to a home on Kay Drive regarding a court order violation. A man was taken into custody and held pending charges. Officer Kinder.
Officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. May 8 to a home on Garfield Avenue regarding two males that were fighting. A 37-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy stated they had been involved in a verbal altercation adn there was no physical contact between them. No charges expected at this time. Officer Jones.
Officer Brown reported at 7:08 p.m. May 8 he investigated a report that a dog had broken a leash and attacked another dog. An arrangement was made between the dog owners to pay for any damages.
At 7:27 p.m. May 8 officers investigated a report of a domestic assault at a location on Howell Avenue. The two people involved were identified and injuries were seen. A woman was taken to OMC for a mental evaluation and a probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
At 9:50 p.m. May 8 officers responded to a home on Cynthia Drive to a report that a man there was not breathing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer Brown.
At 9:52 p.m. May 8 officers were dispatched to a report of a peace disturbance on Thornburgh Street. An unknown suspect had threatened the reporting party’s family, and the incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. May 9 to a home on Main Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. The involved parties alleged an assault did occur but neither wished to pursue charges. Officer Whitsell.
A man reported at 7:35 a.m. May 9 someone entered his unlocked garage on Burgoyne Street and took several items. The case is under investigation. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 9:05 a.m. May 10 a firearm had been stolen from Washington Avenue Pawn Shop. The incident was turned over to detectives for further investigation. Corporal Brandon Stephens.
