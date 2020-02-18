ARRESTS
Bradley Matthew Culley, 35, Springfield, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Texas County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $15,000 bail and released to Texas County authorities. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Heather Anne Mangan, 33, Utah Street, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Feb. 6 at the probation office on an Ozark County charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She was held without bail and released to Ozark County authorities. Deputy Jason Long.
Zachary Russ Mayberry, Highway 14, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 6 at the court house on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of first-degree burglary and a city charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended. He was released on $10,700 bail. Deputy Ashley Haddock.
Paul Jordan Driskell, 28, Paula Drive, was arrested at 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at the probation office on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $7,500 bail and released by court order. Deputy Long.
Joshua Owen Yancy, 26, Olden Street, was arrested at noon Feb. 6 at the Greene County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was held on $500 bail and transferred to the West Plains jail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Aleisha Brooke Robertson, 38, Pamela Drive, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Feb. 6 at the sheriff’s department on a charge if failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was held on $5,000 bail and released on her own recognizance. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Zachary Dalton Watson, 24, Burke Avenue, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Feb. 7 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. He is held without bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Talisa Elaine Collins, 30, County Road 5150, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Baxter County Jail in Mtn. Home, Ark., on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree assault and a charge of failure to appear on a Shannon County charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $22,500 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Lacey Lee Andrews, 24, Mtn. View, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Feb. 7 at Cash Saver on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and is held on $7,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Chad Lynn Green, 47, Willow Springs, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 8 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Zachary Gimpel.
Brandon James Childress, 31, Nixa, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Feb. 9 on a charge of probation violation on convictions of forgery and possession of a controlled substance and released on $5,000 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jordan D. Lee, 19, Stewart Street, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Feb. 10 at his home on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of first-degree tampering. He is held without bail. West Plains Police Department.
Kevin Lewis Davis, 29, Willow Springs, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 10 at West Plains municipal court on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport. He is held on $500 bail. Deputy Mike Wall.
Jason David Hill, 35, Private Road 6421, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 10 at Casey’s on Gibson Avenue on a St. Francois County charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $25,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Timmy Lee Frazier, 39, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Mtn. View Police Department on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked, second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. He is held on $23,700 bail. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Casey Orion O’Shaughnessy, 37, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Mtn. View Police Department on charges of failure to appear on charges of first-degree tampering and stealing. She is held on $10,600 bail. Deputy Caldwell.
Robert Lonnie Cowling, 64, Licking, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking on a charge of distribution or delivery of less than 5 grams of marijuana. He is held without bail. Deputy Sletten.
Andrew James Freeman, 31, First Street, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11 in municipal court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. He was released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Sletten.
Dustin Lynn Jewell, 33, County Road 6540, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on Rhonda Drive on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of controlled substance. He is held on $10,000 bail.
Nikki Rae Green, 28, Hartshorn, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 17 on a charge of being a fugitive from out of state. She is held on $50,000 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Richard Thomas Brown, 61, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department on a Miller County charge of driving while intoxicated and held on $3,624.79 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Brandon Nicholas Yanke, 27, County Road 9260, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 9220 on charges of second-degree domestic assault and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Paul Leon McAmis, 58, Tecumseh, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Friday at the Howell County and Ozark County line on charges of failure to appear on charges of fraudulent use of a credit or debit device and stealing, held on $500 bail and released on his own recognizance. Deputy Melanie Roam.
Bobbie Jean Fisher, 34, Buffalo, was arrested at noon Friday at the Chillicothe FDOC Correctional facility on a writ of habeus corpus on charges of probation violation on convictions of possession of a controlled substance and other charges, including West Plains charges of failure to appear and failure to comply. She is held without bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Woneka Ann Williams, 48, Texas Street, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Friday on Ozarks Medical Center on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Sletten.
Dugan Christopher Lewis, 32, Willow Springs, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Saturday on County Road 2030 on Willow Springs charges of failure to appear on charges including driving while revoked and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. He is held on $664.15 bail. Deputy Smith.
William Clint Balfantz, 53, JJ Highway, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Saturday at his home on a charge of being a fugitive from out of state and is held on $50,000 bail. Deputy Bruno.
Wesley B. Dailey, 39, Birch Tree, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Birch Tree on a Licking charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. He is held on $200 bail.
TICKETS
Billy Clyde Barton, 33, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 1:24 a.m. Feb. 8 on County Road 1610 on a charge of driving without a valid license. Deputy Seth Smith.
David Dewayne Hayes, 25, County Road 1460, was ticketed at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday on Washington Avenue on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Bruno.
INCIDENTS
Preston Thomas York, 28, Lanton Road, reported at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 4 a black Fender bass guitar with a Kim Jong Un decal, a dark brown acoustic bass with three strings, a black Ibenez bass guitar, a three-quarter size zebra striped bass guitar with case, a Fender electric bass amplifier, a Silvertone electric guitar, a Peavy amplifier, acoustic guitar with stickers on it, two microphones and Alienware, Dell and an unknown brand laptop, total value $2,190, had been taken from his home. Deputy Caldwell.
Thomas Merrion Asher, 65, Pomona, reported at 7:36 a.m. Feb. 7 a blue step-side 1991 GMC pickup truck, valued at $2,000, had been stolen from his home. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Pamela J. Guffey, 54, Bakersfield, reported at 9:58 a.m. Feb. 7 someone stole the license plates off of her vehicle while it was broken down on County Road 7390. Deputy Webb.
Katrina D. Bay, 28, Mtn. View, reported at 10:14 a.m. Feb. 7 a man violated an order of protection by being within 300 feet of her while she was at her home. The suspect left prior to the arrival of deputies. Deputy Webb.
A woman reported at 4:36 p.m. Feb. 7 people she knows came into her home and assaulted her. The incident is under investigation. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
Deputy Caldwell reported at 1:12 p.m. Feb. 10 deputies responded to a home on AM Highway regarding a disturbance involving a person with a firearm who was being threatening. When initial commands to exit the home were ignored, members of the Howell County SWAT team were activated, and the person surrendered, unarmed, after being addressed over a loudspeaker. The person was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to the agency with the active warrant.
An employee of Burlington Northern Railroad reported at 8:32 a.m. Feb. 11 several oval 12 LED spotlights and a 14-inch Stihl rail saw, total value $27,880, had been taken some time the night before in the Pomona and Olden area. Deputy Caldwell.
A woman reported at 5:19 p.m. Friday a man she knows had assaulted her at a home on County Road 7640. The case is under investigation. Deputy Sortman.
Jacob Alan Wooderson, 38, BB Highway, reported at 7:26 p.m. Friday he saw a white man who had a shaved head and was wearing shorts leave his house through a back door. A suspect matching that description was located a short time later and arrested. Charges are pending. Deputy Sortman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.