A Greene County man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 12:05 a.m. Thursday on Highway 142 8 miles east of Thayer in Oregon County.
Cpl. J. C. Howell, Troop G, Willow Springs, reported Timothy K. Byers, 51, Springfield, was not wearing a seat belt when his westbound 1995 Ford F150 swerved to miss an animal in the road, then ran off the road and hit a fence and a box culvert.
The report shows that Byers was taken by Oregon County ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
