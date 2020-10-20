Addison Guy and Sara Amick of Thayer, Mo., are parents of a daughter, Sophee Christene Guy, born at 2:32 p.m. Oct. 6. She weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Kevin Lane of Gamaliel, Ark., Jackie Risner of Texas, Bill and Wanda Guy of West Plains, and Darrell and Leanna Johnson of Mammoth Spring, Ark.
Austin Polston and Hope Collins of Birch Tree, Mo., are parents of a son, Silas Michael Ray Polston, born at 8:29 p.m. Oct. 6. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Bradley Collins and Melissa Mattes of Springfield, Mo.
Adam and Cheyenne (Honeycutt) Ledford of Viola, Ark., are parents of a son, Levi James Ledford, born at 4:07 p.m. Oct. 11. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20.5 inches long. His grandparents are Jeff and Linda Honeycutt of Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Jim and Barbara Ledford of Viola.
Tony and Natalie Myers of Alton, Mo., are parents of a daughter, Brailey Jo Myers, born at 5:19 p.m. Oct. 11. She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Rodney and Angie Duncan of Highland, Ark.; Jimmy and Cindy McCandless of Pocahontas, Ark.; and Cathy Myers, and Kenny and Michelle Myers of Alton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.