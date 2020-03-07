ARRESTS
James Lee Briggs, 37, Hartshorn, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Feb. 25 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport. He is held on $500 bail. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
William Harold Walker Gibson, 27, Highway 142, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 25 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree burglary and failure to appear on city charges. He was held on $8,200 bail and released on probation. Deputy Shawn Tune.
Allen Robie Shafer, 32, Missouri Avenue, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Feb. 26 at the police department on a charge of stealing a motor vehicle and released with $2,500 bail. Deputy Caldwell.
Ahna Jade Gibson, 33, Willow Springs, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Feb. 26 in Willow Springs on Willow Springs city charges of failure to appear, held on $885 bail and released on her own recognizance. Willow Springs Police Department.
Jeremy Joel Arvidson, 25, Brandsville, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Feb. 26 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport and released on $250 bail. Jailer Blaise Dudding.
Dustin Ryan Green, 32, Willow Springs, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Feb. 26 on Highway 137 on Willow Springs city charges of failure to appear and released on $235 bail. Deputy Bruce Collins.
Destry Don Shed, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Feb. 28 at Ozarks Medical Center on city charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and driving while revoked/suspended. He was held on $480 bail and released on his own recognizance. West Plains Police Department.
Kevin Dwayne Thomas, 23, Woodland Avenue, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Feb. 28 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on West Plains charges of failure to appear, held on $709 bail and released to the police department. West Plains Police Department.
Dalton Wade Norville, 22, Alton, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Feb. 28 at the probation office on a Butler County charge of probation violation on a conviction of stealing a motor vehicle. He was held on $20,000 bail and transferred to another facility. Deputy Caldwell.
