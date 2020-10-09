Minor injuries were reported for a West Plains teen after a car crash at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1770, a mile north of West Plains.
Tpr. C.A. Kimes reported a 16-year-old girl was driving north in a 2005 Toyota Corolla that traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows the teen was taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Christine Antinori, 70, of Mtn. Home, Ark., suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 5 seven miles south of Ava in Douglas County.
Cpl. Britt reported that Antinori was the driver of a southbound 2007 Hyundai Elantra that ran off the left side of the road and overturned. She was reportedly wearing a seat belt.
The report shows she was taken by Cox Ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home for treatment of her injuries.
The patrol does not release names of minors younger than 17.
