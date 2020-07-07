The Missouri General Assembly requires each state agency to thoroughly review its rules and regulations every five years.
In compliance with the Missouri General Assembly’s ongoing review requirements, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to comment on existing Wildlife Code of Missouri regulations during July and August online at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zia.
Learn more about the Wildlife Code and the MDC rule-making process at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri.
The Missouri Secretary of State publishes a list of agencies due to conduct their annual rule reviews in the July 1 edition of the Missouri Register each year. Learn more at sos.mo.gov/adrules/moreg/moreg/2020.
