Firefighters responded to an unintentional activation of an alarm system at 2:42 p.m. Monday at a home on the 500 block of Remington Drive in the Quail Run area.
The alarm went off at 2:35 p.m. and when firefighters arrived, they found the cause of the alarm was overcooked food. They reset the alarm and cleared the scene at 3:04 p.m.
