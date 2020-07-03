Two drivers suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 5 a mile southeast of Pontiac in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. L.S. Elliott with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Gregory R. McGee, 62, of Gainesville, was southbound in a 1999 Chevrolet truck that crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2007 Chevrolet Impala in the side.
The Impala was driven by Joshua A. Randolph, 31, of Gainesville.
The report shows McGee was taken to Baxter County Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark.
Randolph was flown by air ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the report.
WOMAN HURT
A Summersville woman suffered serious injuries in a car crash at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 17, 6 miles north of Summersville in Texas County.
Tpr. M.T. Weakley reported Tammy L. Guajardo, 46, of Summersville, was northbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander that ran off the road and struck an embankment.
The report shows Guajardo, who did not wear a seat belt, was flown by air ambulance to Cox South for treatment.
DEER ENCOUNTER
Moderate injuries were reported for a West Plains man after a deer encounter at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 160, 2 miles east of Rover in Oregon County.
Cpl. J.D. Wheeler reported driver Timothy W. Fling, 29, and passenger Johnnie L. McCabe, 43, both of West Plains, were westbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu when Fling swerved to miss a deer in the road. The car reportedly then went off the left side of the road and overturned.
The report shows McCabe, whose seat belt usage is unknown, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No injuries were reported for Fling, who reportedly wore a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.