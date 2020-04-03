At 5:22 a.m. March 19 a vehicle was reported stolen from the OMC parking lot the previous night. It was later found in an alley between Eighth Street and Ninth Street and released to the owner. The incident is under investigation. Officer Justin Brown.
Officers responded at 1:14 p.m. March 19 to a location on Texas Street regarding a woman who was suicidal and had harmed herself. She was transported to OMC for treatment. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Officers were dispatched at 3 p.m. March 19 to the Ridge Crest Motel to investigate a report of drug activity. Drug paraphernalia was seized and a report was completed. No charges are being filed. Officer Bradshaw.
At 4:37 p.m. March 19 Officer White reported he was dispatched to a home on Sixth Street to investigate an alleged incident of child abuse. It was discovered there had been an altercation between an 11-year-old girl and a family member, resulting in the family member being struck several times by the girl and the girl being spanked and struck in the mouth by the family member. A referral was made to the juvenile office and a hotline call was made to the children’s division.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 6:53 p.m. March 19 he was dispatched to Sonic to investigate a fight. The involved parties were identified, and neither of them had visible injuries nor wished to file charges. A report was completed for documentation.
It was reported at 7:47 p.m. March 19 a woman had shoplifted by putting an item in her pants at Dollar General on Bill Virdon Boulevard. The suspect reportedly refused to be patted down and while she was being transported to the police department attempted to hide several items in the seat of the patrol car. The items included drug paraphernalia and items she had been accused of stealing. She was booked and released, with charges pending crime lab results. Officer White.
A woman reported at 10:20 a.m. March 20 someone took both license plates off of her vehicle while it was parked at her home on Jefferson Avenue. She stated the license plates had been stolen within the previous six days. They have been entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Officer Brad Jones.
At 10:25 a.m. March 20 a cell phone was reportedly found on Kissinger Street. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Trent Kinder.
At 1:53 p.m. March 20 officers were dispatched to a business on Hubert Redburn Drive to remove a person from the property. The person was arrested on a county warrant and transported to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Brad Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. March 20 to a home on Grace Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. It was discovered a man and woman had argued, but there was no physical altercation. No charges at this time. Officer Shannon Sisney.
At 2:22 p.m. March 20 officers were dispatched to Jimmie’s Family Restaurant regarding a wallet found there. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Sisney.
A woman reported at 3:01 p.m. March 20 someone claiming to represent an Apple employee told her that, due to the coronavirus affecting the banks and Apple stores being closed, the only way she could make payments was to use eBay prepaid cards. The victim reported she had been scammed out of thousands of dollars. A report was forwarded to detectives. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Brown reported at 7:14 p.m. March 20 he was dispatched to Parkway Shopping Center regarding a theft. It was discovered a woman had come into a store and left without paying for three T-shirts. The incident is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched at 8:23 p.m. March 20 to Missouri Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman reported her boyfriend had driven her from Manila, Ark., then told her to get out of the vehicle. She said when she refused he reached across her, opened the passenger side door, unbuckled her seatbelt, and pushed her out before leaving. A probable cause statement was forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Sean Barrett.
At 9:35 p.m. March 20 officers investigated a report of an open door at a location on Yeager Street. The building was searched with K9 and no one was found. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer White reported that, at 9:59 p.m. March 20, he was dispatched to a home on Lincoln Avenue to investigate a report that two men came to the house and caused a disturbance, telling the residents their son owed them money. The residents didn’t know who the suspects were, but a witness said a man matching the description of one of them had used a rock to break the window out of a vehicle parked at the location.
At 12:36 a.m. March 21 officers were dispatched to a home on West Main Street to a report of a peace disturbance. Both of the involved parties were identified, a report was taken and a complaint was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Whitsell.
A man reported at 9:17 a.m. March 21 someone broke into his storage unit and took a Craftsman mower valued at $499. Officer Sean Barrett.
A man reported at 11:40 a.m. March 21 that the mother of his child came to his home on Washington Avenue and took the child. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sisney.
At 3:01 p.m. March 21 property found on Palmer Street was turned in to the police department. It was placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 3:37 p.m. March 21 officers responded to Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply regarding a report of shoplifting. An employee identified a suspect in a store surveillance video who allegedly took two cordless drill batteries. The incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 4:18 p.m. March 21 officers on patrol discovered a home on Catalpa Street was broken into. Officers cleared the home and documented the damage. Officer Bradshaw.
A man reported at 5:23 p.m. March 21 a lawnmower was stolen from the yard of his home on Texas Street within the previous three hours. There are no suspects and the case is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 10:49 p.m. March 21 to an alarm call at the Shamrock gas station on St. Louis Street and discovered an exterior door had been forced open. The incident is under investigation. Officer Wichowski.
Officer Wichowski reported at 5:09 a.m. March 22 he was dispatched to Casey’s on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a report that someone attempted to use a counterfeit $10 bill to buy merchandise.
At 8:56 a.m. March 22 officers were dispatched to a business on First Street. The business owner reported that, at about 3:41 a.m. that day, someone had put a black bag and sword in a furnace room at the business, then left. The items were entered into evidence. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Sean Barrett reported at 12:23 p.m. March 22 he was on patrol and noticed a broken window at a business on East Main Street. Further investigation showed another window was broken and when the keyholder arrived it was discovered items were also stolen. The case is under investigation.
At 2:16 p.m. March 22 officers were dispatched to a business on Court Square that had been broken into. A male suspect broke door glass and entered the building, taking some items. Officer Sisney.
A man reported at 3:03 p.m. March 22 his ex-girlfriend had his firearm and would not return it. The woman was spoken to and it was determined there had been no intent to deprive the man of his property. The firearm was returned to the owner and a report was taken. Officer Whitsell.
It was reported at 3:16 p.m. March 22 officers were dispatched to a location on Sixth Street regarding an assault. When officers arrived the suspect had fled the scene. The alleged victim reported a woman was at her home, the two fought and the other woman had struck her in the face. The suspect was contacted and a report taken, with a complaint forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Whitsell.
At 6 p.m. March 22 a trespasser was reported at McDonald’s on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The suspect was identified, but officers were unable to find the person. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
A woman reported at 6:22 p.m. March 22 she is being harassed in person and by phone by a man she knows. The case is under investigation. Officer Wes Stuart.
An item was reported found at 7:20 p.m. March 22 on Hynes Street. It was placed into evidence. Officer Burnes.
Officer Whitsell reported at 8:15 p.m. March 22 she was dispatched to a home on Missouri Avenue regarding a domestic assault. Both of the involved parties were identified and a complaint was forwarded to city prosecutors.
Officers responded at 8:53 p.m. March 22 to a possible break-in on Valley View Drive. The incident was investigated and no property was reported missing. Officer Bradshaw.
