An Oregon County woman suffered minor injuries in a crash at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 142, 18 miles west of Doniphan in Ripley County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. M.D. Tackett, Troop E of the patrol, Poplar Bluff, reported Francis A. Perkins, 67, Alton, was driving east in her 2000 Ford Ranger when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The report shows Perkins was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
Sgt. Tackett was assisted by Tpr. G.L. Hendrix.
