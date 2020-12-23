ARREST
Harry Shaffer was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Thursday on North Harris Street on an active West Plains warrant. Officer Paden Turnbull.
TICKETS
Sherah Lou Schump, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:48 a.m. Dec. 11 on a stop sign violation. Officer Corey Clark.
Paige Marie Feith, Houston, was ticketed at 6:56 p.m. Dec. 11 on Harris Street on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer John Thomas.
Jackie Joshua Allberty, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 12 on a stop sign violation. Officer Clark.
Colby Dylan Snoddy, Woodburn, Ky., was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. Dec. 12 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Zachery Logan Malin, Campbell, was ticketed at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 12 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Jonathan Andrew Burch, Holly Springs, Miss., was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Kevin S. Daniel, Little Rock, Ark., was ticketed at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Gregg Alan Wells, Pomona, was ticketed at 9 a.m. Dec. 13 on U.S. 60 on charges of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Hedlesten.
Leroy Alvin Ray, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Lennus Edward Drennen, Farmington, was ticketed at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Casie Rene Hausmann-Goodrich, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:04 p.m. Dec. 13 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Logan Joseph Yeager, Bakersfield, was ticketed at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 14 on a stop sign violation. Officer Clark.
Christina Jane Daniels, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 14 on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Clark.
Kevin Lee Hill, Lillian, Ala., was ticketed at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 15 on a stop sign violation. Officer Clark.
Jared Ross Story, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:05 a.m. Dec. 15 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Clark.
Martin Shane Walker, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:45 a.m. Dec.15 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Clark.
Jessica Lynn Dilworth, Carthage, was ticketed at 11:03 a.m. Dec. 15 on a stop sign violation. Officer Clark.
Jeannine Barbara Johnson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:13 p.m. Dec. 16 on Fourth Street on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Thomas.
Elena Thorson, Pomona, was ticketed at 3:35 a.m. Thursday on a stop sign violation. Officer Clark.
Corey M. Couch, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 6 a.m. Thursday near Snappy Mart on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Clark.
Jacob Dillon Hostettler, Waverly, was ticketed at 10 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Jean Louis Lumonet, Lehigh Acres, Fla., was ticketed at 7:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of making an unsafe u-turn and property damage. Officer Bishop.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 9:26 a.m. Dec. 11 an officer received a call from a father with a restraining order against his son who said his son was on his property and he wanted him removed. The man said his son was doing a live Facebook feed and saying “pretty bad things about some people” and said in the video he was smoking a meth-laced marijuana cigarette. The man expressed concern for his son’s mental health. Officer Hedleston responded to the caller’s location, found the son and took him to Howell County Sheriff’s Office.
It was reported at 10:37 a.m. Dec. 11 a woman called to speak with Assistant Chief Wes Ellison, who was not on duty at the time. A message was left.
It was reported at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 11 a woman called to speak with Sgt. Huffman. A message was left.
It was reported at 10:42 a.m. Dec. 11 a person from A&A Recovery called asking where to fax a voluntary repossession form, and was advised to fax it to the police department.
It was reported at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 11 an officer responded to North Grand Street for a complaint that a running generator was making too much noise. The man was told to turn the generator off and he complied. The officer responding explained that if another complaint was made regarding the same issue, the man would be issued a citation for disturbing the peace. Officers received another complaint about the generator at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 14, and spoke with a man at the residence who turned the generator off.
It was reported at 7:19 p.m. Dec. 11 an officer responded to a 911 report of a person sitting on the curb at the intersection of High and Corn streets. The officer spoke with the person who said he was okay and did not need medical attention.
It was reported at 5:38 a.m. Dec. 12 an officer spoke with a man at the Love’s Truck Stop after he said he lost his compact SUV that he had been towing with his truck. About five minutes after the officer contacted 911 to inform dispatchers, a dispatcher notified the officer the SUV was in the middle of the road on the U.S. 60 off-ramp at Industrial Drive. The officer informed the vehicle’s owner, and waited for him to arrive to claim the vehicle. The man drove the SUV back to Love’s, escorted by the officer, who then gave him a ride back to his truck he left at the off-ramp.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Dec. 12 a person called that a woman staying in a room defecated in a bed and then smoked in another room.
It was reported at 1:54 p.m. Dec. 12 an alarm went off a Jasper Engines. The officer secured the area and there were no signs of anything out of order.
It was reported at 9:21 p.m. Dec. 13 an officer performed a well being check on a man. The officer reported all was well.
It was reported at 4 a.m. Dec. 14 a call was received from a resident of Sunshine Street complaining about a dog hanging around his house and chasing squirrels.The man was concerned due to four Harley Davidson motorcycles sitting outside his house and he did not want the dog to knock them over or cause damage to the bikes. The man believed the dog was coming from Park Street.
It was reported at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 that a Rottweiler mix dog was running loose near the church on North Center Street. The responding officer recognized the dog as one that had been reported missing that morning to city hall. The owner was contacted and the dog returned.
It was reported at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 an officer spoke with a man who said a dog had been showing up on his property for several days in a row and he was worried about it causing property damage. Animal control was contacted with a description of the animal.
It was reported at 10:25 a.m. Dec. 15 a woman called saying that her daughter was at home and a “creepy” guy was walking around in their yard and their vehicles. Asst. Chief Ellison and spoke with the daughter.
It was reported at 8:51 p.m. Dec. 15 a holdup alarm was triggered at Simmons Bank. The alarm was being tested by the tech team.
It was reported at 6:40 p.m. Thursday a semi truck was parked on East Main Street in front of Subway. The vehicle was removed from the road and the driver issued citations.
It was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday an officer spoke with resident of West Fourth Street regarding harassment.
