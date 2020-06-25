ARRESTS
On June 15, James Vankam, 46, Koshkonong was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property. He was transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
On June 15, Christopher Bates, 43, Alton, was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked. He posted bond. Alton Police Department.
On June 15, Edward Grenze, 53, Couch was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked. He was ticketed and released. Alton Police Department.
On Friday, Bryce Lievsay was arrested on a charge of assault. He remains in custody with bond set at $5000.
On Saturday, Adam Vasquez, 27, Alton, was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked. He posted bond. Alton Police Department.
FINGERPRINTS
On June 17, the Oregon County Sheriff's Office was ordered by the court to fingerprint Zacharie Wildin, 26, Glencoe, on existing charges.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
From June 16 through Sunday, the Oregon County Sheriff's Office received 51 calls for service.
During the same time period, the Alton Police received eight calls for service.
