ARRESTS
Jesse Ray Ward, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Nov. 11 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing and ticketed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Josh Wichowski.
David Blaine Hester, 40, West Plains, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Nov. 13 on a charge of stealing. Officer Justin Brown.
Arthur L. Huffman, 42, West Plains, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 13 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate, driving while revoked/suspended and Texas County warrants on charges of delivery of an imitation controlled substance, stealing and driving while revoked/suspended. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Sharon K. Ashmead, 53, Gainesville, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Nov. 14 on charges of driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Joshua Gregory Dejarnette, 35, West Plains, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Nov. 14 on a charge of resisting arrest. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
William Harold Walker Gibson, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Nov. 15 on charges of failure to appear on charges of careless driving, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and leaving the scene of an accident. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Christopher Paul Lawrence, 45, West Plains, was arrested at 4:17 a.m. Nov. 17 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing and first-degree burglary. Officer Wichowski.
