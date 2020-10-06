ARRESTS
Matthew Cash was arrested at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 on Industrial drive on a charge of driving while revoked. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Samuel A. Hockman, Willow Springs, was ticketed and arrested at 8:50 p.m. Sept 28 on Main Street on charges of driving while revoked and driving without maintaining financial responsibility. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
TICKETS
Eva Mae Kollar, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 on DD Highway on a charge of having an animal run at large. Animal Control.
Kayla M. Jewell, Branson, was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. Sept. 25 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
James T. Gunter, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 25 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Timothy A. Burchett, Marble Hill, was ticketed at 2:20 p.m. Sept. 25 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Donavon Matthew Owens, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 25 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Bishop.
Lavonna J. Harris, Flint Mich., was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Spet. 28 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Jacob Ryan Taylor Peak, Mansfield, was ticketed at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 28 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 24 an officer responded to a residence for a domestic dispute.
It was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 24 an officer spoke with a man on Fourth Street who said a vehicle was trying to swerve into him. He was given a statement form to fill out.
It was reported at 10:33 p.m. Sept. 24 that 911 dispatch advised high school kids were at the car wash yelling at people while they were pumping gas. The officer arrived to find the parking lot empty.
It was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sept. 25 an officer assisted in verifying a warrant.
It was reported at 4:49 a.m. Sept. 25 an officer was notified by 911 dispatch that there was a black and brown dog causing other dogs to bark. Animal control was contacted in the morning.
It was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 25 an officer was contacted by 911 dispatch regarding a man who was assaulted on Highway 137. The man walked to Willow Springs to call 911. The officer spoke with the man and asked him if he wanted to press charges and the man advised he would. The officer gave him a courtesy ride to his sister’s house.
An abandoned vehicle on Highway 76 and Z Highway was reported at 8 a.m. Sept. 26. The vehicle was a black Ford Escape pulled into the driveway of an abandoned house on Z Highway. The officer check on the vehicle three hours later and it was gone.
Property damage was reported at 1:33 p.m. Sept. 26.
It was reported at 11 a.m. Sept. 27 a man called to report rocks in the street in front of his yard and said that he had seen children throwing them earlier.
It was reported at 12:05 p.m. Sept. 27 a person called to ask if they could shoot squirrels inside city limits.
It was reported at 4:36 p.m. Sept. 27 a red Ford Ranger was spinning out in the parking lot at the Snappy Mart. The vehicle was gone when the officer arrived.
A fraudulent $100 bill was reported at 6:41 p.m. Sept. 27.
It was reported at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 27 an alarm went off at Tractor Supply. It was a false alarm.
It was reported at 9:22 p.m. Sept. 27 a woman advised her nephew was with her daughter, on meth, acting crazy and making threats. She said he was possibly en route to Ava or West Plains. Troop G was advised to be on the lookout.
It was reported at 7:28 a.m. Sept. 28 an officer responded to check on Privette Law Office and secure the building.
It was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 28 a person reported someone removed the lid from the outside sewage pump and either took the bolts or threw them into the sump hole.
It was reported at 7:57 p.m. Sept. 28 an officer took a report of a car hitting a deer.
It was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sept. 28 an officer was called to the Tractor Supply store for a report of suspicious people in the store. They had backed up close to the door in a blue Chevrolet Impala with no license plates. The officer waited for them to leave and then stopped them and ticketed the driver for driving violations.
It was reported at 12:54 a.m. Sept. 29 an officer responded to the 76 Apartments to secure an apartment.
It was reported at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 Animal Control responded to an address on Holloway Drive regarding reports of a dog abandoned in a yard. The officer was under the impression the wife and kids had moved from the house and then husband was jailed. The officer checked the dog that was in a pen in the backyard. The dog appeared to be healthy and had a water bucket. The water had leaves in it and appeared to be dirty and there was no food around. The officer contacted the wife who said she was no longer living there and had nothing to do with her husband and the dog was his. The officer then contacted the husband who said he is still living there and the dog is being taken care of. The officer advised him to make sure it is getting fresh water. The officer then talked to a neighbor who said she hadn’t seen the man around in a while.
It was reported at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday an officer was called to a residence to speak with a woman. The woman said her neighbors had kept her up all night by zapping her with some type of green ray and also focusing a beam on her head and back that vibrates and burns her. The woman said it sounded like a car engine but when officers arrive the neighbors always turn it off before the officers can hear it. Medical attention was offered and refused. The woman stated she would be going to the doctor to have her head examined where the burn was. The officer could not see visible signs of injury. The woman also said a red car and black truck from her neighbors follow her around town.
It was reported at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday an officer assisted with a warrant verification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.