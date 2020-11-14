To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, Summit Natural Gas of Missouri Inc. customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that takes effect Monday.
The ACA factor is a mechanism which tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12 month period. The net over- or under-collected balances are subsequently either refunded or collected the next year.
Residential customers in the Rogersville and Branson divisions, which include Douglas, Howell and Wright counties, currently pay about 33 cents per hundred cubic feet (Ccf) of natural gas. Under the filing, the rate will increase to about 42 cents per Ccf—an increase of about 9 cents per Ccf.
The wholesale cost of natural gas, paid by Summit to its suppliers, is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission, note officials. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather.
The Missouri Public Service Commission does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.
Summit Natural Gas serves approximately 18,300 natural gas customers in the Missouri counties of Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, Pettis, Benton, Morgan, Camden, Miller, Greene, Webster, Laclede, Wright, Douglas, Texas, Howell, Stone and Taney.
