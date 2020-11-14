To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as  well as a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, Summit Natural Gas of  Missouri Inc. customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that takes effect Monday.  

The ACA factor is a mechanism which tracks any over-collection or under-collection of  actual natural gas costs over a 12 month period. The net over- or under-collected balances are  subsequently either refunded or collected the next year. 

Residential customers in the Rogersville and Branson divisions, which include Douglas, Howell and Wright counties, currently pay about 33 cents per hundred cubic feet (Ccf) of natural gas. Under the filing, the rate will increase to  about 42 cents per Ccf—an increase of about 9 cents per Ccf.  

The wholesale cost of natural gas, paid by Summit to its suppliers, is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission, note officials. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather.

The  Missouri Public Service Commission does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that  regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their  customers.  

Summit Natural Gas serves approximately 18,300 natural gas customers in the Missouri  counties of Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, Pettis, Benton, Morgan, Camden, Miller, Greene, Webster,  Laclede, Wright, Douglas, Texas, Howell, Stone and Taney.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.