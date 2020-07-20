FINGERPRINTS
Ashlie Williams, 35, of Thayer, was fingerprinted June 24 on existing charges.
Terri Cox, 38, of Thayer, was fingerprinted June 25 on existing charges.
Tiffany Walker, 24, of Alton, was fingerprinted July 1 on existing charges.
Annber Watts, 24, of Mammoth Spring, was fingerprinted July 1 on existing charges.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
From June 22 through July 12, the Oregon County Sheriff's Office received 141 calls for service.
In the same time from, the Alton Police received 21 calls for service.
