ARRESTS
Donald Wayne Snethern, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. May 5 on charges of first-degree trespassing and failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest, failure to obey a law enforcement officer and trespassing. Corporal Ivie Powell.
Dennis Lloyd Wagner, 46, West Plains, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. May 5 on charges of third-degree assault and first-degree burglary. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Cody Wayne Wadkins, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 12:23a.m. May 6 on a charge of parole violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Kevin White.
Matthew Benjamin Amrhein, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Friday on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to appear on a charge of stealing, and ticketed on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Conner Burnes.
Ian Parker Smith, 23, Willow Springs, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
TICKETS
Trevor Alan Hackworth, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:37 a.m. May 4 on Kay Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Wes Stuart.
Danielle L. Jones, Pottersville, was ticketed at 11:31 a.m. May 5 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Powell.
Jesse Lee Houston, Thayer, was ticketed at 12:02 p.m. May 5 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.