INCIDENTS
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 10:46 a.m. March 10 he responded to a location on Eighth Street to assist with an investigation by the Children’s Division. A 10-year-old girl was allegedly abused by someone she knows.
A woman reported at 11:17 a.m. March 10 someone she has an order of protection against violated the order by approaching her parked vehicle while she was sitting in it and taking a picture. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Jones reported at 1:52 p.m. March 10 he was dispatched to a home on Sixth Street regarding a property dispute and one of the parties reported someone had intentionally scratched the trunk of her rental car.
Officer Sean Barrett reported at 3:01 p.m. March 10 he was dispatched to a home on Pearl Circle regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman reported a man she has a child with had struck her on the mouth with an object, causing an injury. The woman reportedly sought medical treatment on her own and the male suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Charges are pending.
It was reported at 3:54 p.m. March 10 a bicycle was found near Negri Plumbing on Quarry Road. It may be claimed at the West Plains Police Department. Officer Shannon Sisney.
At 7:06 p.m. March 10 it was reported two men had gone into Ramey supermarket and taken a bottle of liquor without paying for it. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
Officer Jones reported at 8:33 a.m. March 11 he was dispatched to the area of Lanton Road regarding an accident involving a silver Jeep Liberty with Arkansas license plates that left the scene. The second driver in the accident reported the Jeep had pulled out of a driveway in front of him, causing him to swerve to avoid a collision, in the process driving off of the road.
It was reported at 9:35 a.m. March 11 a woman had taken another woman’s child and refused to bring the child back. It was discovered the child had been taken to Arkansas and turned over to Arkansas Division of Family Services. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 11:34 a.m. March 11 to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a burglary that had happened sometime after 5 p.m. the night before. The incident remains under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
A woman reported at 6:30 p.m. March 11 her brother had assaulted her at a home on St. Louis Street by grabbing her right arm and pushing her off of a porch. The man also reportedly broke a cell phone during the altercation and fled from the scene through a window in the home when officers arrived. The alleged victim did not seek treatment for her injuries and the owner of the phone did not wish to pursue charges. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors pending a formal complaint. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 8:24 p.m. March 11 he was dispatched to a burglary in progress on Amyx Street. Damage to a door was observed, but no suspects were located. The case will be forwarded to detectives for further investigation.
It was reported at 7:25 a.m. March 12 a backpack, bag and other items were found in the area of Monks Street and Leyda Street. The items have been placed in evidence for safekeeping. Cpl. Powell.
A man reported at 1:53 p.m. March 12 he noticed the license plates were missing from his vehicle since the day before, after he had been at Walmart. The incident remains under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
Officer Brad Jones reported at 2:45 p.m. March 12 they were dispatched to a home on Lanton Road regarding a domestic disturbance. One woman reported she had been assaulted by another and the other woman reported the first woman had broken the window on her vehicle. The first woman was issued a summons on a charge of property damage and domestic assault charges against the second woman were sent to prosecutors.
Detective Kyle Parrish reported at 2:51 p.m. March 12 he responded to the Parkway Shopping Center to investigate a suspicious person who had reportedly attempted to enter a vehicle. The suspect was located and it was determined no theft occurred, and no charges are pending.
At 6:05 p.m. March 12 officers investigated a domestic disturbance in progress in front of the sheriff’s department on Missouri Avenue. The involved parties were identified, but officers were unable to determine who the primary physical aggressor was. There were no reported injuries and both parties declined to file charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 9:21 p.m. March 12 to Ajax Storage on Washington Avenue to investigate a report of burglary. Information that was gathered was forwarded to detectives. Officer Bradshaw.
At 10:32 p.m. March 12 it was reported a shirtless man was throwing a brick at a vehicle on the 200 block of Leyda Street. The man left the scene before officers arrived and the vehicle was observed to have moderate damage. The incident remains under investigation. Detective Parrish.
At 1:41 a.m. March 13 officers were dispatched to the area of U.S. 63 regarding a private property motor vehicle crash. A vehicle reportedly struck a parked vehicle, then the driver left the scene. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officer Wes Stuart reported at 5:24 a.m. March 13 he was dispatched to Ozarks Medical Center regarding an assault. A man reported a female roommate had assaulted him at a home on Lambert Lane. The incident remains under investigation.
It was reported at 8:59 a.m. March 13 a woman harmed herself at a location on South Howell Avenue. The woman was taken to OMC for treatment and no charges are sought. Officer Sisney.
At 9:16 a.m. March 13 Officer Sisney reported he was dispatched to the license office on Kentucky Avenue to investigate an incident of a counterfeit bill being accepted for payment there.
At 11:36 a.m. March 13 it was reported a Honda motorcycle had been removed from a home on West Seventh Street between 7 p.m. the night before and 8 a.m. that morning. Officer Sisney.
Cpl. Powell responded at 12:12 p.m. March 13 to a location off of West Main Street regarding an abandoned vehicle that had been on a city-owned lot for several months. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful and the vehicle was towed.
It was reported at 1:50 p.m. March 13 someone attempted to pay for items with a counterfeit $100 bill. Officer Sisney.
Detective Joe Neuschwander reported at 3:03 p.m. March 13 he assisted the Missouri Children’s Division with an alleged incident of child abuse. A man had reportedly been spanking a 5 year old girl with a wooden spoon, leaving bruising or redness, and locking her in her bedroom.
At 3:35 p.m. March 13 officers investigated a report of vandalism at Walmart. The damage was documented and a report was completed. Officer Bradshaw.
