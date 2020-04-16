Starting April 27, contractor crews will work replace the bridge over Deer Lick Creek on J Highway in Ozark County, causing the road to be closed through mid-August.
Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished and the route reopened by Aug. 14. The bridge is located between Ozark County Roads 511 and 526.
The bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridges program to repair or replace 250 bridges across Missouri.
The work zone will be marked with signs and barricades and a signed detour will be in place.
For more information call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam, 417-469-2589, or the Missouri Department of Transportation Customer Service Center, 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
