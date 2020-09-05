Moderate injuries were reported for a woman after a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 29 on A Highway in Webster County, 8 miles south of Marshfield, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. D.L. Johnson with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported driver Kevin Rebarchik, 47, and passenger Ramona M. Rebarchik, 44, both of Ava, were northbound in a 1997 Ford E-350 that rear-ended a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup.
The Dodge was driven by Elishya J. Swineford, 38, of Fort Wayne, Ind.
The report shows the Ford’s passenger was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
No injuries were reported for the others involved and everyone was wearing seat belts.
