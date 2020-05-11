CRIMINAL
April 27
Destry Don Shed, Fulton, second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more, felonies. Case bound over.
Robert Lynn Halfacre, West Plains, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to drive on right side of road, misdemeanors.
Timothy A. Hardin, Peace Valley, driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor.
Christina Francis Finch, West Plains, driving while intoxicated with prior offense, failure to drive on right side of road and operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors, and failure to display plates and to wear seat belt, infractions.
Benjamin A. Dionne, West Plains, driving while intoxicated with person younger than 17 in the vehicle and failure to drive on the right side of the road, misdemeanors.
Daniele M. Murray, West Plains, passing bad check, felony.
Stephen Eugene Orr, Mtn. View, passing bad check, misdemeanor.
Charles P. Castle, Willow Springs, aggravated driving while intoxicated, felony.
April 28
Leonard W. Welch Jr., West Plains, driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanor.
Samuel Allen Meador, West Plains, receiving stolen property, felony.
April 29
Tommy N. Tuttle, Willow Springs, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
William H. Hodges, Thayer, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.